Wife of Stoneman-Douglas coach, AD killed in 2018 massacre running for Broward County School Board

The widow of the Marjory Stoneman-Douglas athletic director and coach who was killed in the deadly 2018 massacre is now running for political office, hoping to have an impact on the very campus where her husband died.As reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the wife of late wrestling coach Chris Hixon, Debbie Hixon, has filed paperwork to run for the seat on the Broward County School Board that is being vacated by current board member Robin Bartleman, who is leaving to run for a seat in the state legislature.

“I’ve been screaming for change and asking the school district to step up and do things,” Hixon told the Sun Sentinel. “I decided if I want to see change, the way to do that is be on the board that makes decisions.”

Hixon still has a way to go before a potential seat on the board, with the forthcoming election expected to be part of a very crowded field. Still, she’s eminently qualified as a former teacher (for 31 years) turned magnet coordinator for the school. Unsurprisingly, Hixon told the newspaper she plans to focus on security training, but has also acknowledged the volume of work still to be done to follow through on the promises from an $800 million renovation project.

The vote for the board seat will come in August 2020, a full year away.