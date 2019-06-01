Will LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton team up? They hint at it on Twitter.

RJ Hampton’s news this week that he would be joining Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) served as a potential precursor to a similar announcement from LaMelo Ball. With the Chinese League and the NBL as the two most likely options, Ball could soon be making similar waves as Hampton.

On Thursday, in the wake of his decision, Hampton tweeted at Ball, asking him if he was next to join the league.

Ball replied to the tweet with a tongue-in-cheek joke about “speaking to his people.”

👀 let me speak wit my peoples 💯 https://t.co/yzapUget4r — Melo (@MELOD1P) May 31, 2019

Ball wasn’t done, though, as he quote-tweeted a tweet from Overtime asking if Hampton and he should team up with an even more intriguing question.

We could be Debbie Downers and point out that, from a quick glance at the rules, it appears to be impossible for two “Next Stars” to be on the same team. It would be unprecedented territory for the league, though, with two high profile “Next Stars” eager to join up on the same team. If the league is looking to use this as a way to generate attention, pairing them up could be interesting.

This all hinges on the fact that Ball joins the NBL, which is still up in the air. If he does, it could be a huge year for the league.