Wisconsin high school boys basketball coach on leave after allegedly withholding water from players

The boys basketball coach at a Wisconsin high school has been placed on leave after he was accused of withholding water from his players during practices.

As reported by Madison CBS affiliate WISC-TV, Waterloo (Wisc.) High School boys basketball coach Bryan Setz was placed on administrative leave after parents accused him of holding back water from student athletes.

While he has denied the accusations, Setz announced Tuesday that he was going on paid administrative leave throughout the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to, “irreconcilable differences.”

And though Setz has denied any wrongdoing, the parent who brought the allegation against him has refused to back off the claims set forth against the coach, going so far as to say the school was rife with bullying culture, as reported by WISC:

“Waterloo School leadership promotes an indifference to intimidation and bullying,” the parent said. “The high school leadership has allowed a culture of bullying by staff and coaches to fester and grow over the past decade.” “I wish I had known about this culture when I made the choice to live in Waterloo. It is troubling that parents are not being told about this ongoing investigation into possible abuse of our children.”

No timetable has been provided for any investigation, though the Waterloo Police Department did confirm that an investigation related to the incident was ongoing.