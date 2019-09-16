Wisconsin high school coach under scrutiny for clotheslining student who ran onto football field

The mother of a student who was tackled by a football coach while running onto the field during a game earlier this month at Wilmot (Wisconsin) High School wants to see the coach fired, according to a report.

The Kenosha News is reporting that Rebecca Langel would like the school to take action against the assistant coach who tackled her son after he and another student ran onto the field while the game was ongoing.

Video of the incident, which was captured by a fan in attendance and shared on social media sites, including Barstool.com, shows the coach bringing down one student around his neck. The coach then dragged the student by his shirt for a few yards before escorting him over the bench area.

“This is a personnel issue; therefore, we cannot comment,” district administrator Dan Kopp said. “I would like you to consider the following: What would your questions have been if the person running towards the backs of our players during a live play had been carrying a weapon?”

According to the Kenosha News report, the student received a five-day suspension from school that he served last week and a $200 disorderly conduct ticket.

The report identifies the coach as Ken Mulhollon, a former police chief in Lake Geneva and current district employee.