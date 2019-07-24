Wisconsin high school football team helps cleanup after epic storms

After brutal storms wreaked havoc across Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, one high school football team got down to business in an attempt to bring everything back to normal.

As reported by Green Bay ABC affiliate WBAY, members of the New London (Wisc.) High School football team were busy helping clear debris in the aftermath of storms in the area that left a number of homes wrecked and in disarray.

“I had an idea that we should be doing this. I asked the guys when we were done yesterday and said, ‘Hey, do you want to continue and help people out around the community?’ and they said, ‘Absolutely, Coach.’ This is more important than football, and if we can get out and help people, that’s what we want to do,” New London coach Mark Marsh told WBAY.

According to the ABC affiliate, the team helped six local homes clear their debris and damage thanks to their help following practice on Tuesday. And the team has plans to help the town Parks and Recreation department later in the week to help with their cleanup efforts.

The campaign is a sign of New London’s commitment to making its football players better men as well as better football players. Lifting and clearing the debris certainly helped build functional muscle mass, just like a power training session would have. But more than that, it taught them the importance of being a good neighbor and helping those in need.

By that measure, no matter how many wins and losses follow in the 2019, the season will have been a success.