Wisconsin signee Graham Mertz breaks All-American Bowl passing records, wins MVP

Wisconsin signee Graham Mertz shattered the All-American Bowl passing touchdown record with five scores on Saturday.

It took only one half of football for him to do it. With three in the first half, the rest was gravy for Mertz as he also eclipsed the passing yards record, finishing with 188 yards on 7-for-14 passing.

Mertz was named the 2019 All-American Bowl MVP.

“It was my goal to break one of them and it was a blessing to be able to break two,” he said on the NBC broadcast.

Mertz, a four-star QB, threw two to Georgia signee Dominick Blaylock, one to Oklahoma commit Jadon Haselwood, and the final two to Michigan commit Cornelius Johnson.

The first was a short pass to Blaylock in which the five-star WR broke a tackle, picked up a block from Clemson commit Frank Ladson downfield and scored.

The second, also to Blaylock, showed nice touch on a pass over a defender near the back right corner of the end zone.

The third was a 50-50 ball in which Mertz trusted his Chosen 25 receiver and put the ball in the perfect spot.

Haselwood grabbed it over Alabama commit Marcus Banks and was off to the races.

Later, Johnson emerged wide-open in the back left corner of the end zone as the defender bit on a fake to the inside and Mertz fired a strike to hit him in stride. Finally, Johnson did go inside, and Mertz found him again.

“It’s great throwing to guys like that,” Mertz said. “It’s just a game I love to play.”