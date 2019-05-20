With commitment from 5-star DE Myles Murphy, Clemson's 2020 football class already among best ever

When Myles Murphy committed to Clemson ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida, no one was surprised. At this point they shouldn’t be, and that may be the most profound statement of all.

First, the latest mega-commit for the Tigers. Murphy is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound force of nature, a dynamic difference maker on defense who ranks as one of the top-10 overall commits in the Class of 2020. He is also the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports, and will be expected to lead Hillgrove High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) to contention as a senior in 2019.

For Murphy, the decision to pick Clemson came down to more than just football

“Really, it’s the great environment that they have and the great players that they produce because of the atmosphere and what they teach into the boys – the PAW Journey program,” Murphy told The State newspaper of Columbia, S.C. “After college, they really try to push them into the real world by giving them job opportunities, internships and some of them went out of the country. Some of them went to New York over spring break. That’s what I really like to see out of Clemson.”

Now that Murphy has joined the school’s Class of 2020, that group is rapidly beginning to look like an all-timer. Murphy is the fifth five-star pledge to Clemson’s class, all since the start of April. That group includes national No. 2 prospect Bryan Bresee, Murphy, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Lakeland (Fla.) High School running back Demarkcus Bowman and Trinity Christian Academy (Lakeland, Fla.) cornerback Fred Davis II.

That group makes up five of the 28 overall 5-star recruits in the entire country, all heading to one program. What may be even more frightening is that there’s every possibility that there could be others to come along, too (Jordan Burch, here’s looking at you).

Still, what Clemson has already accomplished, that degree of depth of talent, particularly so early in the recruiting cycle, simply doesn’t happen. The Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney have already accumulated so much talent that it would be almost impossible for any other program to usurp the Tigers’ top spot in the recruiting standings without also wresting away some of their key commitments.