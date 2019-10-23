With just one new team, there was little variation in Super 25 Volleyball Ranks

Top teams winning led to almost no changes in the rankings this time around in the Super 25 Volleyball Rankings. The top 11 teams all stayed the same, with the first move coming from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California).

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 9

Mater Dei went from 13 to 12 this week after winning its match since the last rankings came out. The team dispatched JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California) 3-1 to move up. Next for Mater Dei is the 2019 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Tournament.

After that, there was one team new to the rankings this week: Nixa (Missouri) High School. Nixa is the lone representative of Missouri in the Super 25 this week. The team has notched its record to 27-4 thus far. Its last loss came on Oct. 5 to St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kansas). St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kansas) has a record of 33-2. It ranked No. 13 in the rankings this time.