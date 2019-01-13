Wrestling haircut rule confusion prompted Buena to cancel match

BUENA VISTA – The Buena Regional School District’s superintendent says he canceled a wrestling match hours before athletes were scheduled to take the mat because state-level officials couldn’t clarify rules about competitors’ hair.

The Chiefs have been in the national spotlight since Dec. 19, when wrestler Andrew Johnson was told he didn’t have the proper headgear to compete against Oakcrest High School due to his dreadlocks. Referee Alan Maloney gave the junior two choices moments before the match: Cut his hair or forfeit.

Johnson opted to have his dreadlocks trimmed at the side of the mat, and video of the incident has sparked an ongoing national discussion with racial implications that has attracted the attention of politicians, civil rights activists and an Olympic gold medalist wrestler, among others. Johnson is multiracial, and Maloney made headlines in 2016 when the Courier-Post reported he used the N-word during a dispute with a fellow referee who is black.

On Wednesday evening, Buena was scheduled to wrestle against Absegami in the Chiefs’ first home match since the haircut incident. But it was canceled, initially without explanation, that afternoon.

Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. on Thursday released a public letter explaining his decision, blaming a lack of clarity about the rule regarding wrestlers’ hair length and style three weeks after the controversy began.

“Without written clarification relative to the interpretation of (the rule), I was not willing to allow our student-athletes to be subjected to any potential dispute, embarrassment, or misapplication of the rule,” Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. said in the letter.