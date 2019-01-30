More than a dozen spectators fight after New York HS basketball game

Chairs were thrown and a 14-year-old got hurt falling through bleachers as a 15- to 20-person brawl broke out following a New York high school varsity basketball game.

Video from ABC7NY and NBC4NY shows spectators at a Wyandanch High School (N.Y.) basketball game fighting on the court after a game against Mount Sinai (N.Y.) High School.

It’s unclear why the brawl started, but Wyandanch School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Jones told ABC7NY the fight “began with young men from the community who were not on the team, nor were they students” in the district.”

Similarly, Mount Sinai director of athletics Scott Reh told Newsday the fight did not involve his players or fans.

Police cited the 15-20 participant number, though Newsday noted about 40 people were on the court around the fighters.

It lasted for 30 to 40 minutes before police arrived, a parent told NBC4NY.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly striking one of the officers and refusing to leave, according to Newsday.

A girl, 14, was taken to the hospital after she hurt her knee falling through the bleachers, according to ABC7NY. She was not involved in the fight.

Her injury was minor, NBC4NY reported.

It had been an “intense” game, a parent told NBC4NY, and the junior varsity players were warming up when the fight started.

Jones said the brawl escalated quickly.

“After numerous 911 calls, the Suffolk County Police arrived and quashed a situation that could have been much worse. The district is investigating the incident and will make recommendations regarding any students who may have been involved and review whether our security plan is sufficient,” she said in a statement to ABC7NY.

NBC4NY reported that only students with IDs and the family members of athletes will be allowed at home games in the future.

The team was also asked to provide extra security for its next game, an away game at Amityville (N.Y), according to ABC7NY.