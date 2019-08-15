Xavier men's basketball gets another highly rated 2020 recruit: Mountain Brook shooting guard Colby Jones

Hours after the Musketeers completed their Spanish voyage with their third win of the trip, Xavier landed a verbal commitment Wednesday from another top prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Colby Jones, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Birmingham, Alabama, is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Jones should be the third top-100 recruit for Xavier in 2020, joining point guard Dwon Odom and shooting guard CJ Wilcher.

As of his commitment, Jones’ ranking is a bit outdated. Right now, Rivals has Jones rated No. 104 in the country and 247Sports has him at 116, but neither of those recruiting services have updated their 2020 rankings since Jones blew up over the summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit with his Alabama Fusion team.

Xavier moves to No. 2 in the @247Sports 2020 Team Rankings with the addition of Colby Jones to Dwon Odom & CJ Wilcher. Strong class coming together for Travis Steele. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) August 14, 2019

