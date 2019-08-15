USA Today Sports

Xavier men's basketball gets another highly rated 2020 recruit: Mountain Brook shooting guard Colby Jones

Photo: Kareem Elgazzar

Xavier men's basketball gets another highly rated 2020 recruit: Mountain Brook shooting guard Colby Jones

Boys Basketball

Xavier men's basketball gets another highly rated 2020 recruit: Mountain Brook shooting guard Colby Jones

By August 15, 2019

By: |

Hours after the Musketeers completed their Spanish voyage with their third win of the trip, Xavier landed a verbal commitment Wednesday from another top prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Colby Jones, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Birmingham, Alabama, is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Xavier Musketeers head coach Travis Steele instructs the team in the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier Musketeers won 81-75 against the Georgetown Hoyas. (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar)

Jones should be the third top-100 recruit for Xavier in 2020, joining point guard Dwon Odom and shooting guard CJ Wilcher.

As of his commitment, Jones’ ranking is a bit outdated. Right now, Rivals has Jones rated No. 104 in the country and 247Sports has him at 116, but neither of those recruiting services have updated their 2020 rankings since Jones blew up over the summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit with his Alabama Fusion team.

The Enquirer will update this story. Check in with the Enquirer here! 

, , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/xavier-mens-basketball-gets-another-highly-rated-2020-recruit-mountain-brook-shooting-guard-colby-jones?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Xavier men's basketball gets another highly rated 2020 recruit: Mountain Brook shooting guard Colby Jones
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.