YouTube sensation Julian Newman to attend father’s new school Prodigy Prep

From starting varsity since the fifth grade to being featured on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” to amassing more than 350 million views on YouTube, Julian Newman has been in the spotlight virtually all his life for basketball.

The 5-foot-7 point guard put up big numbers this past season at Downey Christian School (Orlando, Florida) posting 34.7 points, seven assists, four steals and five rebounds a game.

RELATED: Julian Newman frustrated at the John Wall Invitational

“I can’t wait to have an even bigger year next year,” Newman said.

This time it’ll be at another school… His dad’s.

On Saturday, Newman’s father Jamie announced that he will be starting Prodigy Prep in the fall. The school will have a campus in Orlando, Florida and Paducah, Kentucky and will have teams for boys and girls in grades 9-12 in addition to a post-grad team.

RELATED: The Julian Newman Blog

Both schools will meet at an actual school and take online courses with teachers on hand to guide students.

The school’s name is a play on the Prodigy clothing line started by the Newman family.

“We’ve been working on this for more than a year,” said Jamie, who will serve as head coach of the national team. “We have a bunch of guys already, but now that we’ve announced it I know we’ll be getting a lot more people wanting to come.”

Prodigy Prep is still finalizing its schedule, according to Jamie, but they will play “on every Grind Session event next season.”

“We’ve already got a game against IMG Academy and we’re setting up a bunch of other marquee games,” Jamie said. “The schedule is gonna be probably the toughest schedule in the country, but that’s what we want.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY