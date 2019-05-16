YSPN360: Journey vs. Process

The term “it’s all about the process” is quickly becoming as overused and accepted as #truth as its lazy friend “it is what it is.”

The truth is, in sports, it’s not about the process. Working toward a dream—that is oftentimes a vicarious version—and focusing on nothing but results-based efforts is not a dream at all. That sounds more like a nightmare.

In this exclusive YSPN360 video, Los Angeles Dodgers coach Tarrik Brock explains—for the parents, coaches, and youth athletes—why the real goal and focus should be on the unique “Journey” and not the “Process.”

