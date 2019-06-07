Zachary Evans, 2020 5-star RB, a package to Alabama with new 3-star commit?

Zachary Evans has vascillated from being the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit to as low as his current slot at No. 6. He’s still the top overall RB prospect and top player in the talent-rich state of Texas, and some may feel he’s actually still the top overall player in the country.

All that is to say that his recruitment is a big deal for all the team’s he’s still considering, essentially SEC powers and Oklahoma and Ohio State. On Friday, a potential bombshell landed when 247Sports published a quote of Evans saying he was a, “package deal,” with three-star offensive lineman Damieon George, one of his teammates at Houston (Texas) North Shore.

That’s now relevant because on Thursday George committed to Alabama, opening the door for the Crimson Tide to also add the nation’s top running back.

Here’s more context around the report from 247Sports, which came from Chris Hummer:

George’s high school teammate is five-star running back Zachary Evans, and the pair have long considered playing together in college. Evans reiterated that last week in an in-depth interview with 247Sports. Asked if he and George, who had not yet committed to Alabama, planned to play together in college, Evans said: “Yeah. We’re a package deal.”

It is perhaps no coincidence that Evans was visiting Alabama from Monday through Wednesday before George arrived (and committed) on Thursday.

There’s no timeframe for Evans’ commitment, though that won’t dissuade any of the schools that continue to recruit him. With testing numbers that would qualify as elite if he was already playing college football — peep the 3.84-second shuttle and 4.51 40! — Evans is the rare high school prospect who could be expected to not only step in but potentially dominate as a true freshman.

More than ever, that is now starting to look like it may happen in Alabama.