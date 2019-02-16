Zaire Wade works on step-backs with James Harden, alley-oops with LeBron James

The NBA Rising Stars challenge may be over, but there’s one more young player showing his chops during All-Star weekend.

Zaire Wade, the 17-year-old son of NBA star Dwyane Wade, has spent the week hanging out with some of the best in the game.

A budding junior point guard at American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), Wade got tips from arguably the best scorer in today’s NBA, Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Harden showed the young Wade his signature step-back move and gave tips on what makes it so effective. It’s an important part of Harden’s repertoire that has helped him become the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 points or more in 31 straight games.

After Team LeBron’s practice, James Harden teaches Zaire Wade a move with D-Wade and Bron standing by. pic.twitter.com/FXCQi19TCX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2019

Wade has an offer from Nebraska and some interest from Miami and Michigan State, according to 247Sports.

Maybe with the help of Dwyane and his super friends, that number can increase.

Wade rebounded for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who played with Dwyane in Miami and Cleveland, during warm-ups.

They also performed some alley-oops together.

It’s unlikely this would ever come up in a game situation, but hey, it can’t hurt to practice pinpoint passing skills.

Finally, Wade worked on his interviewing skills, getting in on his dad’s press conference.

“Do you think you could beat your son one-on-one?” he asked.

“Been there, done that, next,” the father responded. “I could play him one more time, after this season, be my last time ever playing him one-on-one and we’ll see what he got.”

So after Dwyane finishes his NBA career, he’ll have one more important game before he can truly retire.

Off camera, Zaire responds: “I’ll be there.”