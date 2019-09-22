Three-star power forward Zed Key commits to Ohio State

Ohio State picked up its second 2020 basketball commit in a week.

Three-star power forward Zed Key committed to the Buckeyes, he announced at his school Sunday afternoon, which was broadcast on 12 News Long Island.

Key was a member of the Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York) championship season in 2018-19 in which the team went 25-2 and finished No. 9 in the Super 25.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound athlete is listed on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 5 player in New York, No. 31 power forward and No. 158 player in the class of 2020.

Key spent last year at LuHi after transferring from Brentwood (New York) High School.

He committed to Ohio State over Florida, Providence and 26 other offers.

Key joins an Ohio State class that just got its first commit Monday. Four-star shooting guard Eugene Brown, ranked as the No. 112 player in the class, committed to the Buckeyes last week.