USA Today Sports

Zed Key named Week 5 Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star

Photo: 247 Sports

Zed Key named Week 5 Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star

Boys Basketball

Zed Key named Week 5 Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star

Zed Key, who posted a near double-double in a win for Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), was voted the first Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star poll of the season.

He posted 17 points and nine rebounds in a 69-43 win over Boys & Girls (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

In a pool of 12 athletes, Key finished with more than half the votes, winning with a tally of 51.46 percent (17,355 votes).

FINAL TALLY:  Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star voting

SUPER 25:  TOP 25 | REGIONAL

The next-highest, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Kahlil Whitney, had 10,301 votes, accounting for 30.54 percent of the vote.

The only other athlete to receive a substantial number of votes was
Wendell Green Jr. of La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), who had 15.6 percent (5,260 votes).

Key, a four-star forward, is the No. 5 junior in New York, according to 247 Sports.

Be sure to check into USA TODAY HSS weekly for the next rounds of Super 25 Top Star voting.

, , , Boys Basketball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/zed-key-named-week-5-super-25-boys-basketball-top-star
Zed Key named Week 5 Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.