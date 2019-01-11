Zed Key named Week 5 Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star

Zed Key, who posted a near double-double in a win for Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), was voted the first Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star poll of the season.

He posted 17 points and nine rebounds in a 69-43 win over Boys & Girls (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

In a pool of 12 athletes, Key finished with more than half the votes, winning with a tally of 51.46 percent (17,355 votes).

The next-highest, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Kahlil Whitney, had 10,301 votes, accounting for 30.54 percent of the vote.

The only other athlete to receive a substantial number of votes was

Wendell Green Jr. of La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), who had 15.6 percent (5,260 votes).

Key, a four-star forward, is the No. 5 junior in New York, according to 247 Sports.

Be sure to check into USA TODAY HSS weekly for the next rounds of Super 25 Top Star voting.