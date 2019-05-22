Zeriah Beason commits to Oregon State, gets shoutout from Brandin Cooks

Oregon State just picked up its best recruit in years.

With Zeriah Beason’s announcement he will attend Oregon State after his senior year at Duncanville High School (Texas), the Beavers picked up their first four-star commit based on Rivals rankings in 888 days, according to Oregon Live.

One of the Beavers’ biggest former stars commented on the announcement with excitement.

Brandin Cooks, a wide receiver who helped the Los Angeles Rams get to Super Bowl 53 last year, responded to Beason’s tweet. Cooks said Beason is “going to be a monster.”

That’s high praise, coming from someone who posted 128 receptions, 1,730 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns as a junior in college and had 1,204 yards for the Super Bowl-bound Rams last year.

Calling it right now this kid going to be a monster🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) May 21, 2019

Like Cooks, Beason joined a new team last year and led it to the championship game. And like Cooks, they fell in a tight contest.

Duncanville lost to North Shore (Houston, Texas) 41-36.

It was Beason’s first year on Duncanville after transferring from Bishop Dunne (Dallas, Texas). Over the season, he had 24 catches for 270 yards, according to Dallas News.

Recruiting sites differ on Beason; while Rivals rates him as a four-star player and the No. 54 WR in the country, 247Sports lists him as a three-star and No. 74 WR.

Beason had offers from 23 schools including LSU, Mississippi State and three Pac-12 programs, according to 247Sports.

In choosing Oregon State, he’s hoping to help the Beavers take a step forward after winning just three of 24 total games over the last two seasons.