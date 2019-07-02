USA Today Sports

Four-star wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers commits to Auburn

Photo: John Reed/USA TODAY Sports

Four-star wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers commits to Auburn

Football

Four-star wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers commits to Auburn

By July 1, 2019

By: |

Ze’Vian Capers, a four-star wide receiver out of Denmark High School (Alpharetta, Geogia), has announced his college decision.

Ze’Vian Capers of Denmark High School (Photo: 247Sports)

He will be joining Auburn.

Capers tweeted out a video made in coordination with Flo Football explaining his reasoning.

“It’s just a family environment, it’s a family feel,” Capers said, and added that head coach Gus Malzahn is a “genuine guy.”

“He says he needs big-body receivers and weapons so that’s what I’m bringing to the table,” Capers said.

That’s exactly what Capers is. Listed at 6-foot-3.5 and 195 pounds, he 1,182 receiving yards and 11 receptions in his junior year for Denmark, according to MaxPreps.

Capers also said he was told he’d have a chance to play his freshman year.

Auburn could use help at the position. The two top receivers last season, Darius Slayton and Ryan Davis, declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The two combined for 104 catches at Auburn last season. Nobody else had more than 26 receptions.

Capers is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 player in Georgia and the No. 25 wide receiver in the county.

He who was committed to Arkansas until June 7 had a top three of Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee. according to Rocky Top Talk.

Auburn now has a dozen commits, seven of which are four-star prospects, and the No. 19 recruiting class in 2020, according to 247Sports.

, , , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/zevian-capers-commits-auburn-football
Four-star wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers commits to Auburn
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.