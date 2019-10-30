Five-star SF Ziaire Williams won't be eligible for Sierra Canyon until Dec. 29

Ziaire Williams, one of the top transfers at Sierra Canyon (Chatworth, California), was ruled to have to go through a sit-out period before suiting up for his new school.

The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section decided Wednesday he will not be eligible until Dec. 29, according to the CIF-SS website.

Williams was a star for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California) last season, averaging 27 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks per game with shooting splits of 48/35/88.

He was expected to be one of the best players on Sierra Canyon, which is preparing for a run at the national title with a stacked corps of players.

It appears a different five-star transfer, Brandon “BJ” Boston, will be eligible immediately. His decision date was also Wednesday and the CIF-SS reported it had received a valid change of residence for the star athlete.

Zaire Wade’s status is unclear. The conference’s site states it is awaiting a response from his former school, American Heritage (Plantation, Florida).

Williams will miss more than 10 games, according to the schedule on MaxPreps, but he returns at an optimal time. Sierra Canyon is scheduled to take part in the Damien Classic from Dec. 26-30, and then will play some of the top-ranked players in the country at the turn of the new year.

The Trailblazers are scheduled to play The Patrick School with No. 1 2021 player Jonathan Kuminga on Jan. 3, Minnehaha and No. 17 2020 guard Jalen Suggs on Jan. 4, and Rancho Christian (Temecula, California) with No. 6 2020 big man Evan Mobley, the No. 6 player in 2020, on Jan. 11.