Chosen 25 SF Ziaire Williams announces top seven schools

Seven schools remain in the running for one of the top small forwards in the country.

Ziaire Williams, a Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) Chosen 25 player, announced his top seven schools over Twitter on Saturday evening.

Three California schools made the list, as did two other Pac-12 schools and two in the ACC.

Arizona, Duke, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and USC made the cut.

Will Williams go Blue Blood? Or will he stay home in the west coast, or even in his home state of California?

Last year, Williams was named to the ALL-USA Second Team California after racking up 27 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks per game for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California).

He shot at a 48% clip from the field, 35% from behind the 3-point arc and 88% at the free throw line.

Williams has transferred to Sierra Canyon, where he will join forced with players like LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., Zaire Wade, BJ Boston and Amari Bailey.

After that year with young high school stars, with the goal of competing for a National Championship, he’ll be ready to make the college jump.

Which school will get the services of one of the best scorers in the nation?