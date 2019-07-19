Chosen 25 small forward Ziaire Williams reportedly transferring to Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) is adding another star athlete to its boys basketball team.

Ziaire Williams, one of the top small forwards in the country, is transferring to the two-time defending state championship team, according to Tarek Fattal of the Daily News.

There, Williams will join the team expected to include incoming transfers Bronny James Jr. and Zaire Wade, sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, respectively.

The No. 18 player in the Chosen 25 averaged 27 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks per game for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California) last season.

He shot 48% from the floor, 35% from behind the 3-point line a 88% from the free throw line.

In doing so, Williams was named to the ALL-USA Second Team California.

These numbers came against a difficult schedule; according to MaxPreps, Notre Dame had the sixth-toughest schedule of at least the top 200 teams in California.

Performances last season include scoring 36-point, 11-rebound game and a 25-point, 10-rebound performance during a comeback win in which Notre Dame trailed by 22 in the third quarter.

With Williams, Sierra Canyon adds another piece who could help the team win its third straight championship. Williams, Wade, James, star 2022 shooting guard Amari Bailey and four-star 2020 power forward Terren Frank, the Trailblazers have put together another dominant roster.