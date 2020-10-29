Top 2022 quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers decommits from Texas

Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports, has decided to reopen his recruitment and decommit from Texas.

Ewers originally committed to Texas on Aug. 14, making him the program’s highest-rated quarterback commit since Vince Young in 2002. Two months later, Ewers is back on the market, taking to Twitter on Wednesday night to back off his pledge to the Longhorns.

“Recently, as I’ve competed alongside my teammates during my junior season at Southlake Carroll, I’ve also taken some time to think about my future,” Ewers said. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic facing us, this has been a challenging year for students like myself, with the support of my family, I tried to navigate the recruiting process the best way I could. With the process being abnormal this season, I tried my best to keep an open mind to all possibilities.

“However, the more I’ve considered the more I’ve come to realize I didn’t explore all options as thoroughly as I would have liked. Therefore, I’ve decided to de-commit and reassess the situation before making such an important decision on my future.”

Ewers’ decommitment comes in wake of Texas’ struggles to begin 2020. The Longhorns are off to a 2-2 start, dropping consecutive contests to TCU and Oklahoma before bouncing back with a win over Baylor last weekend. Texas’ tumultuous start has landed Tom Herman on the hot seat, and losing Ewers pushes him even closer to the brink.

Ohio State is perceived to be the favorite to land Ewers now that he is back on the open market, as his 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads 100% in favor of the Buckeyes.

“Good height with a plus frame. Pro-style QB with athleticism and mobility that qualify for a dual-threat label. Elite improvisational QB who can extend plays and remain accurate on the move,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report of Ewers. “Throws with a smooth, easy delivery and varies arm angles as needed. Impressive velocity and spin rate really show on routes over the middle and down the seams. Field-stretching vertical arm strength to consistently hit big plays over the top. Also shows encouraging touch on timing patterns and downfield routes that require it.

“Good runner by design or scramble. Understands how to protect himself as a runner and minimize shots. Shows encouraging pocket presence and awareness. Senses pressure and knows how to react to it. Also willing to stand and deliver under duress and will take a big shot if it means hanging in there to make the necessary throw. Occasionally will take risks, but that also is part of what makes him so good. Release quickness is good in general but could still quicken a bit at times. Elite QB prospect at the top of the 2022 cycle, at his position and across the board.”