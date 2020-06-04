A star is born? Meet Pierce Clarkson, the QB who is poised to replace the nation's best

St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, CA, is a national powerhouse football program. The team is losing USA Today Sports ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, QB DJ Uiagalelei, who is taking his talents to Clemson. But make no mistake about it, there is plenty of talent waiting in the wings.

Meet Pierce Clarkson, the next QB name you should get to know now. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound set-to-be sophomore is a dual-threat who can beat you with his arm and legs. The son of famous QB guru Steve Clarkson, Pierce is looking to blaze his own path and already has offers from Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, and Wake Forest. No doubt, more will come.

Clarkson has been working out hard in the offseason and overcoming the difficulties for athletes during the COVID-19 restrictions. Clarkson has been in the gym 1:1 with trainer Darelle Noel in Southern California. Noel has trained many professional athletes and sees a lot in Clarkson.

“This offseason our two main focus points were to improve his speed and movements in space and also build his strength and muscle mass so he be prepared to endure the physicality that goes with playing the quarterback position as a dual-threat guy,” Noel said.

Clarkson tells Noel the moment doesn’t feel too big and he’s “up for the challenge.”

Need to see proof for yourself, check out highlights from his freshman year.