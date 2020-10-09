Positive COVID-19 test results force No. 20 Allen to cancel game against Cedar Hill

Allen High School (Texas), ranked No. 20 in USA Today’s Super 25, has canceled its Friday night matchup with Cedar Hill because of positive COVID-19 results in its program.

According to Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News, two student-athletes from Allen tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days, prompting the cancelation. As of now, the rest of Allen’s games will be played as originally scheduled. Allen is set to host Tyler Legacy next week.

With Allen and Cedar Hill’s postponement 23 games in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this week have been canceled or postponed, most for COVID-19 reasons.

Allen is the largest high school in Texas with an enrollment of 6,959 students, per the UIL’s realignment in February. Per Allen Independent School District policy, any student with a lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test is required to remain off campus and follow CDC guidelines before returning to school. District officials have started contact tracing to determine if any students were in close contact with the students who tested positive for COVID-19.

Allen and Cedar Hill have combined to win eight state championships in football. According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Allen, who is fresh off a statement victory over Atascocita last week, is ranked fifth in the state in Class 6A. Cedar Hill (1-0) is No. 12.