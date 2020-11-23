Arch Manning guides Isidore Newman to 8-0 regular season, No. 1 seed in playoffs

One word can be used to describe Arch Manning’s sophomore season at Isidore Newman: perfect.

Manning and Isidore Newman capped an undefeated regular season with a 31-8 win over South Plaquemines High School on Friday night. Manning made easy work of South Plaquemines’ defense, completing 23-of-36 pass attempts for 229 yards and a touchdown as Isidore Newman improved to 8-0 and secured the top Division III seed in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs, per Nola.com. It is Isidore Newman’s fifth undefeated regular season in school history.

Prior to its regular-season finale, Isidore Newman’s offense exploded in its previous game with Manning at the helm, defeating Cohen High School, 76-0. Manning dominated early, firing five touchdown passes in just one quarter. He finished his sophomore regular season 117 of 163 (72 percent) for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for 229 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.

Manning has garnered national attention throughout his sophomore season, throwing for six touchdowns in his season debut and making his national TV debut in October. If he can lead Isidore Newman to a state championship, Manning will etch his name into school history in only his second season as a starting quarterback.

That’s not too shabby of an accomplishment — even for a player that comes from a football family as storied as his.