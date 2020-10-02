WATCH: Arch Manning totals 6 touchdowns in dominant season debut

To say Arch Manning kicked off his sophomore season with a bang would be an understatement.

Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, made his season debut for New Orleans (La.) Isadore Newman High School on Thursday night and lit up the stat sheet, firing five touchdown passes and rushing for one in a dominant 41-0 win over Metairie (La.) East Jefferson High School on Thursday night.

Good day, here is Peyton and Eli's nephew — Arch Manning — absolutely shredding defenders. He threw for 5 TD and ran for another. He's only a sophomore. (via @MaxPreps)pic.twitter.com/HiwPevpp7H — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2020

Manning finished the night completing going 13-17 for 260 yards. Two of his incompletions were passes that were dropped in the end zone and one was an interception. He wasted no time flashing his big arm, connecting with four-star wide receiver AJ Johnson for a 63-yard touchdown on his second throw of the night. Manning and Johnson connected again in the back of the end zone in the second quarter for a score.

Beautiful night in NOLA (Metairie).@NewmanAthletes QB Arch Manning with his first TD pass of 2020 in the Greenies first series. Nice pass to AJ Johnson @aj2woo

Great catch and finish!@EliManning pic.twitter.com/3V69lWORk7 — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) October 1, 2020

“Our O-line, they held up, they bought me time,” Manning said, per NOLA.com’s Chris Dabe. “Our receivers know how to get open. It was pretty easy after that.”