Argyle (Tx) posts 50th straight regular-season victory

Talk about a team on a hot streak. Argyle (Tx) won its 50th straight regular-season game Friday and did it in style against a tough foe.

In a battle of the top-two Class 4A Div. I teams, Argyle made it look easy, beating No. 2 Waco La Vega 35-7.

After a sputtering start that saw CJ Rogers throw a pair of interceptions in the first quarter, the Argyle QB threw two first half touchdowns and Braden Baker added a touchdown run, leading to a 21-0 start for the Eagles.

Waco La Vega’s Jordan Rodgers threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jai’Brian Bouye with 35 seconds left in the first half for the only score of the game by La Vega.

“They’re tough kids. They practice hard every day,”Argyle coach Todd Rodgers told the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not something where they practice slow and play fast. They practice fast and they do a good job. I thought there were some well-blocked plays and we’ve got some running backs who know how to find the whole and cut and make tough yards.”