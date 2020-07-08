Baseball training with YSPN360: The Bag-Strike Drill

If you have watched any of the MLB teams’ “summer camps” this past week, chances are, you’ve seen players lined along the basepaths working on baserunning. Like most aspects of the game, it’s a fundamental part that needs fine-tuning, whether we’re talking about major league ballplayers or the next generation of base-path blazers down in the youth leagues.

YSPN360’s Tarrik Brock, who will help the Pittsburgh Pirates with their baserunning in 2020, took time to break down a wonderful drill that helps younger players work on getting down to first base—which sometimes could be the difference between safe or out.

Check it out!