Five-star 2022 WR Caleb Burton suffers season-ending knee injury

Caleb Burton, the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports, is out for the remainder of his junior year after suffering a knee injury.

On Wednesday, Burton confirmed via Twitter that he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Del Valle (Texas) high school’s season-opening 28-13 win over McNeil high school last weekend.

“Due to an injury in my first junior game of the season, I will be out for the remainder of the year,” Burton said. “I am looking forward to coming back stronger and better.”

Burton has been a star on the high school scene since arriving at Del Valle as a freshman, catching 32 passes for 609 yards and six touchdowns on 19 yards per reception. As a sophomore, he hauled in 51 passes for 882 yards and 12 touchdowns on 17.3 yards per reception, earning first-team all-district in Texas District 24-6A both years.

247Sports’ rankings have Burton as the No. 8 overall recruit in the class of 2022, No. 1 among wide receiver and the No. 2 prospect in Texas. With almost 40 reported offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, he is one of the most coveted recruits in his class.

“Good frame potential for typical outside receiver prospect,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks said in Burton’s scouting report. “Flashes impressive timing and high-pointing ability on contested throws. Meets the ball at the apex. Adjusts well with encouraging body control. Gets off the line quickly and on top of corners in a hurry. Shows impressive burst and acceleration. Dangerous in catch-and-run situations.

“Generally a good hands catcher. Good football pedigree. Adequate to above-average on-field long speed but can get faster at the top end. Among the top prospects in Texas for the 2022 class. Possesses all-conference potential with long-term NFL Draft ceiling.”