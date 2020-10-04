USA Today Sports

2021 QB Jaxson Dart fires 7 touchdown passes in dominant No. 10 Corner Canyon win

Corner Canyon High School, ranked No. 10 in USA Today’s Super 25, has dominated the high school football scene in Utah this season, defeating opponents by an average margin of 34.25 points per game.

A big reason why is senior quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose ability was on full display in Corner Canyon’s 56-17 win over Westlake High School on Friday night. In only two and a half quarters of action, Dart tossed seven touchdown passes, breaking Corner Canyon’s program record for touchdown passes in a single game.

Dart holds offers from Arizona State, BYU, Fordham, Iowa State, Louisiana, UPenn, TCU, UCLA, Utah State and Yale. The Utah legacy’s 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads 100% in favor of BYU, where former Corner Canyon quarterback Zach Wilson starts.

