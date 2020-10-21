Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sees big things ahead for Arch Manning

USA Today Sports

Trevor Lawrence knows a thing a two about what it takes to be a great quarterback.

Lawrence has dominated since arriving at Clemson in 2018, leading the Tigers to a National Championship as a true freshman and another College Football Playoff Championship game appearance in 2019. Through two and a half seasons, the Georgia native has passed for 8,489 yards and 81 touchdowns to only 13 interceptions. At this point, he is all but a lock be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With his college career winding down, Lawrence offered his thoughts on a player who has the potential to follow in his footsteps as a star collegiate quarterback — Arch Manning.

Manning made his national television debut last week, going 21-26 for 241 yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns in a 55-22 New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman win over rival New Orleans (La.) KIPP Booker T. Washington.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Lawrence said Tuesday, per the New York Post. “Cool to see that family just keeps pumping out football players.”

Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, entered his national television debut completing over 76% of his passes on the season to go along with six passing touchdowns and three scores on the ground in two Isidore Newman wins. He kicked off his sophomore campaign by totaling six touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Metairie (La.) East Jefferson High School.

