Duquesne offered basketball phenom Karis Thomas scholarship in fourth grade

Karis Thomas is an exceptional basketball player. Not just phenomenal. The 12-year-old is so great she has already received a scholarship offer from Duquesne. Thomas is in the sixth grade and the offer from the Dukes came when she was in the fourth grade.

Thomas has also appeared on “Good Morning America” and spent time with the Harlem Globetrotters. Heady stuff for someone who isn’t in their teens.

9-yr-old Karis Thomas said on @GMA that she wants to go to @DuqWBB or @UConn because "they win a lot"! pic.twitter.com/WHEyj4GYr1 — Duquesne Women's Basketball (@DuqWBB) November 14, 2017

9-year old Karis Thomas is a star-in-the-making. She'll be playing with us in Pittsburgh on Dec. 26… pic.twitter.com/Fnin66GONv — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) December 1, 2017

Thomas, who is from Washington, Pa, is a five-foot point guard who has dominated against girls older than her and taught the boys a lesson or two on the court in fourth grade.

“I’m not saying this because she’s my baby but she can play,” her father, Randy Thomas, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Go watch her on Twitter. You’ll see she is more than a dribbler.

Here goes:

“Best 9-year-old girl in the history of life,” Jamal Woodson, one of her coaches, said of Karis Thomas in 2017.

Former Duquesne player Michah Mason has trained Karis Thomas for the past two years.

“I’m not going to be the guy who says she’ll go to UConn or be the No. 1 player in the country,” Mason told the Post-Gazette. “But if she continues to progress, she will be a very, very high-level player.

“She’s very special., She’s the best shooter I’ve ever seen as a fourth-grade girl. She would play one-on-one against ninth-grade girls and beat them.”