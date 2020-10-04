Five-star 2021 PG JD Davison commits to Alabama

Nate Oats has experienced multiple recruiting victories since arriving at Alabama last March, but none compare to the commitment he secured on Saturday night.

JD Davison, the No. 1 point guard and No. 10 recruit in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports, has committed to Alabama. He is the Crimson Tide’s third-highest rated recruit since 2002, the program’s highest-rated recruit since Collin Sexton in 2017 and its second 2021 commitment, joining four-star St. Francis Day School (Ga.) small forward Jusaun Holt. Davison picked Alabama over Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis and Michigan. His primary recruiter was assistant coach Antoine Pettaway.

Davison is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in Alabama after averaging 33.4 points and 12 rebounds per game as a junior in 2019-20. The 6-foot-3 lead guard shined in Calhoun High School’s state championship victory over Barbour County earlier this year, scoring 34 points, hauling in 10 rebounds and hitting the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

.@jddavison10 called GAME! Calhoun wins the 2A State Championship! Wow! pic.twitter.com/7sfQ3KWF33 — AHSAA Radio Network (@ahsaaradio) February 28, 2020

“Has a good physical build for a point guard,” 247Sports’ Jerry Meyer said in Davison’s scouting report. Extremely athletic. Explosive leaper who specializes in getting to the rim and finishing. Also has great body control and is a creative and adept finisher. Has a reliable jump shot to keep the defense honest. Sees the court well. Finds the diagonal pass. Can make the high degree of difficulty pass. Has the tools to be a high-level perimeter defender and rebounder.”