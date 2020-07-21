Florida going ahead with current fall prep sports as scheduled

“It is our stance that return to competition for the high-risk sports of football and volleyball is not medically safe,” said Maynard, who is a physician at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

You read correctly the chair of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee said it was not safe for football and volleyball to start, yet the FHSAA voted to run that stop sign.

And this may be the most Florida of all parts of this decision:

The board did not take questions from the public despite several thousand people watching the meeting on Zoom and Youtube. The board directed those with questions to email them to the FHSAA.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a disclaimer:

“A lot of this may be moot because we may get shut down again,” Wewahitchka athletic director Bobby Johns said after his motion passed while acknowledging there are no guarantees in a state adding roughly 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day.