High school football Plays of the Week

By September 17, 2020 8:41 pm

Week 2 of high school football had it all, from a receiver catching the ball—while another receiver caught him—to pick-sixes, up-the-middle bursts, and a quarterback who. Just. Wouldn’t. Be. Stopped!

And during all the incredible catches, bulldozing goal-line runs and defensive stops, ScoreStream’s fans were right there to capture some of the top moments on film. 

It created a highlight-reel montage that just kept getting better, capped off by a mesmerizing kickoff return to the house… 

These were the Plays of the Week!

