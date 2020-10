By Rick Suter | October 1, 2020 11:00 am

High school football action from across the country took center stage in the latest Plays of the Week, with ScoreStream‘s fan-submitted highlights trending on breakaway speed and dynamic catches.

And did we mention, there’s a one-handed pick-six from… a defensive end?!

September’s Final Act didn’t miss a beat on what was a great month of must-see gridiron glory, and it’s the perfect setup to kick off the October matchups.

Let’s go to the tape…

