High school sports Plays of the Week

We’re back for another edition of Plays of the Week from our partners at ScoreStream, and this might be one of the best highlight reels yet!

It was a Quarterback and Receivers clinic in Week 6, with dime-dropping passes and over-the-shoulder grabs. And the eye-opening moments went beyond the athletic displays on the gridiron, too, as we’ve got our first “Wait. What?!” moment from the pitch—an all-time header that’s worth a look (and then a few more).

Let’s get to it…

