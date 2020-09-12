Hillcrest Patriots' touchdown on the final play is must-see TV

It’s not the amount of time you have. It’s what you do with it.

At least, that’s what I thought while watching the greatest 59 seconds of the 2020 high school football season (so far) unfold from the game between the Hillcrest Patriots (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) and the Wetumpka Indians (Ala.).

The Pats found themselves in a 13-0 hole after the first quarter of Friday’s non-conference road test but managed to battle back, eventually taking the lead in the third. Wetumpka kept up their momentum in the forth, though, until an Ethan Crawford 30-yard touchdown strike left the Indians trailing by a point with seven minutes left.

It was a game of field position from there, with both teams exchanging punts and playing solid defense, before the Indians put together a drive that ended with Alex Londell’s 20-yard field goal to take the lead with under 15 seconds to go.

And that was more than enough time for Hillcrest to work a miracle.

If a picture is worth a 1000 words, then this video is worth a million (or, in points: a most memorable 6):

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (AL) was down 30-28 at their own 41-yard line with 2.9 seconds left. Then THIS happened!😳🚨#game (Via duncxnwalker/easye_03/Insta)@HHSPatsFootball pic.twitter.com/QDYMUFzATh — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 12, 2020

(Update: A strong portion of the internet has pointed out a possible forward pass at the 46-second mark.)

