La Salle of Philadelphia honors late teammate with victory

By September 22, 2020 12:48 pm

By |

La Salle started the game against Manheim Township without a left guard to honor the memory of Isaiah Turner, who died Sept. 4 after collapsing following a practice.

The Explorers went on to win one for their late teammate, 35-27, Friday.

“He was my brother,” said Brendan Krug, who remained on the sideline for the opening play. “I would always hang out with him during free periods. He would help me with the school. He would help me with everything. It was really nice.

” … “He was just a great guy. I had not really played [offensive line] before. Maybe some in 8th grade and Pee-Wee football. But I asked to move over, before the passing of ‘Zay’ and it played out like this.”

La Salle junior Sam Brown, who ran for 166 yards and scored four touchdowns, told the Philadelphia Inquirer he credited the offensive line, especially the team’s new left guard.

 

