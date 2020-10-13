'Massive' high school party in New Mexico prompts fall sports practice cancelations

A high school party in Albuquerque, New Mexico over the weekend has prompted the cancelations of fall sports practices and SAT tests.

According to KRQE, at least 100 students attended the party, which was described as “unsafe and reckless” by neighbors. On Monday, La Cueva High School canceled all practices for the next two weeks after the school’s principal confirmed there were La Cueva athletes at the party.

“Please remind your athletes that in order for us to be able to fight for them, they MUST be able to not undermine our efforts,” La Cueva’s athletic director said in an email sent to parents.

New Mexico has not allowed youth sports competitions in the fall, only small practices.

“We can’t do the competitions,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently said. “We just cannot afford these additional health risks.”

La Cueva has also postponed its SAT test, which was scheduled to be administered on Wednesday after multiple students slated to take the test attended the party. Sports practices at La Cueva are set to resume on Oct. 26, while the SAT test has been rescheduled for Oct. 27.

“When you put 100 kids in a house during a pandemic, it is a public health emergency,” one neighbor told KRQE anonymously. “People may be upset by the decisions made, but people should be upset at the kids who decided to go to this party.”