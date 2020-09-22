USA Today Sports

Miami Senior HS Coach Corey Smith killed in shooting

Football

September 21, 2020

Miami Senior High School Coach Corey Smith was killed in a fatal shooting at his home, according to the Miami Herald.

Per the Herald:

The week after Thanksgiving, Miami Senior High School football coach Corey Smith’s brother was killed in a chaotic highway chase and shootout involving a hijacked UPS truck and several South Florida police agencies. Not long after, Smith’s teenage nephew, who had just lost his father, moved into the coach’s Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Now that teen is a suspect in the Monday morning shooting death of Smith at his uncle’s home in the West Little River neighborhood, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Smith died after being shot multiple times and his nephew, whose name has not yet been released, was the only other person known to be on the property, police said.

Luther Campbell, long associated with Miami football programs and a famed musician, passed along condolences.

“Corey had a great heart and a great soul,” friend Terrence Jones told Miami Herald news partner WFOR Channel 4. “He would give his last breath to make sure individuals in the community lived up to what they could. He just did everything he could to help the community and those in the school system.”

Smith, 46, was married and a graduate of Miami High and Bethune-Cookman University. Miami High’s lone season under Smith ended with a 9-4 record.

