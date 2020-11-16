Michigan high school sports suspended under new state COVID-19 order

Fall high school sports in Michigan are on hold following a new public health order issued by state health officials on Sunday.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended its fall tournaments in girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving, and football. All winter practices and competitions set to begin over the next three weeks are also suspended.

According to the MHSAA, volleyball and swimming and diving tournaments have one week remaining, with finals originally scheduled for Nov. 21. Michigan’s 11 and eight-player football playoffs are also reaching their conclusions. The eight-player postseason tournament is two games away from completion, while the 11-player tournament is down to its final three rounds.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services issued the new restrictions, which are in place from Nov. 18 through Dec. 8, on Sunday. MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said the MHSAA will “explore options” for completing fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted.

“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our Fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted,” Uyl said in a statement. “We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”

The order goes into effect on Nov. 18. Under the order, all organized sports are no longer permitted with the exception of professional and NCAA sports. High school classes also now must be conducted remotely until the order is lifted.