Many players will be signing with colleges on Feb. 5, 2020, National Signing Day. However, Bobby Brooks-Martin of Bridgeport High School in Michigan won’t be one of them.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker announced he will delay his signing until Feb. 12 to honor his late grandmother.

I will not be signing today. On behalf of my family and I, we decided to sign on February 13th, 2020 at Bridgeport High School. We chose this day to honor my late grandmother. Thanks to everyone who recruited me and helped me along the way to this tough decision. #RIPGranny 💚 pic.twitter.com/6g1HYjDpMW — Bobby Martin ✍🏾 (@Bobby_Brooks42) February 5, 2020

Bridgeport’s own Bobby Martin will make his football selection-next Thursday Feb 13th 2020 at 4pm at Bridgeport High School. pic.twitter.com/zgVhZHBADd — Bridgeport Football (@BridgeportFoot1) February 5, 2020

Well played, young man.