Minnesota high school athletes pen letter to governor to let them play sports

Minnesota high school athletes are tired of watching from the sideline as other states play their fall sports seasons.

Student-athletes from across the state delivered a letter to Gov. Tim Walz asking him to allow them to play their sports on Saturday morning. According to CBS Minnesota, student-athletes stated in the letter that Minnesota State High School League restrictions due to COVID-19 are being applied unfairly and are more restrictive than state Department of Health guidelines. MSHSL restrictions have eliminated state tournaments for fall sports.

“Not being able to swim at all, and for some girls, that can make or break their swimming career in college,” said Reese Dehen, a senior swimmer.

The MHSL voted to reinstate the football and volleyball seasons in September. Minnesota’s high school football season resumed two weeks ago.