Nationally ranked Trinity High School quarantining after positive COVID-19 test

Trinity High School (Ky.), ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Super 25, is quarantining after a positive COVID-19 test in its program.

According to Trinity athletic director Rob Saxton, a junior reserve who is typically part of the program’s 60-person gameday dress list for varsity games tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Saxton said the player’s last contact with Trinity team members was Wednesday.

“One of his friends who doesn’t play football at Trinity was positive for COVID, so the football player’s mother didn’t send him to school or football on Thursday,” Saxton said, per the Louisville Courier-Journal. “The mom got the test results back Sunday that the (football player) is positive. … (The football player) wasn’t around the team Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.”

Saxton said state health department officials advised Trinity to quarantine for two weeks since its last contact with the player who tested positive. The Shamrocks, who are favorites to repeat as 6A state champions this season, have canceled their home game on Friday night and plan to return to practice on Nov. 12 — one day before they are scheduled to host Marshall County in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.