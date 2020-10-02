New Hampshire high school suspends games, practices after positive COVID cases

Merrimack High School in New Hampshire has suspended upcoming games and practices for six teams after six students tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the Merrimack superintendent, the virus was not spread inside of the school. Students who are on the six teams that have been forced to halt activities are in quarantine for the next 14 days. Because of the individual start dates of quarantine for each team, students will be eligible to return from quarantine at staggered times beginning Oct. 8.

In addition to the high school, all sports activities in Merrimack have been suspended until Oct. 4 at the earliest pending results from other student-athletes. According to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, COVID-19 transmission in schools since reopening has been scarce, as only 60 of the 192,000 students in K-12 have tested positive.