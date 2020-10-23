New Jersey high school suspends athletics indefinitely

A high school in New Jersey has suspended its fall sports indefinitely.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Jackson Liberty High School is moving to full remote learning effective immediately and has shut down all of its athletic programs until further notice because of COVID-19 exposure.

An email from the Jackson School District sent to parents and teachers on Thursday stated two individuals at Jackson Liberty had tested positive for coronavirus. After consulting with the Ocean County Health Department, the decision was made to transition all students at the high school to remote learning beginning on Oct. 23 through Oct. 30. The district has a week off for fall break from Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 and anticipates a return to in-person learning on Nov. 9.

“After working with the Ocean County Health Department to analyze the facts and circumstances of the cases and to complete contact tracing, we have decided to move all students at Jackson Liberty High School to ALL REMOTE instruction effective immediately through Oct. 30,” the letter states. “We anticipate being able to return to our in-person learning program when we return from November break on Nov. 9.”

Outdoor athletic activities were originally set to continue during the remote learning period, but the district reversed course and, in a second email, extended the athletic suspension with an open-ended return date.

Jackson Liberty’s football team was forced to shut down for a two-week period earlier in October because of positive coronavirus cases in the program.