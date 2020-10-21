New Jersey high school opts out of winter sports

Burlington City High School in southern New Jersey has made the decision to not offer sports this winter.

According to NJ Advance Media, Superintendent Dr. John Russell confirmed the decision made by the district’s board of education on Monday, citing health and safety concerns.

“Winter athletic stipends were on the October 19th Board of Education agenda for consideration. The motion to appoint those positions did not receive an affirmative vote from a majority of board members,” Russell said in a statement. “After declining to move forward with fall sports, it was important to consider winter sports well in advance of the NJSIAA transfer deadline.

“Nobody relishes having to disappoint our students, but health and safety must remain the District’s top priority. Unfortunately, this was yet another difficult decision in a year full of tough choices, uncertainty, and limited options. We cannot wait for the day when our Blue Devil athletes can safely return to competition and continue making us proud.”

In previous years, Burlington City has offered boys and girls basketball, wrestling, indoor track and cheerleading as winter sports. Burlington City’s boys basketball team has won consecutive Central Jersey Group I championships and won three sectional titles in the last four years.

“I’m disappointed,” boys basketball coach Phil Collins said. “I understand the COVID situation, but there are 22 teams in the county and 16 played football. Not us. I don’t know what the numbers are for winter sports, but it’s disappointing for the kids. There are schedules to make, things to be done. I don’t think waiting would have changed this group.”