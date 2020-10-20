New Jersey high school sports team quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

At least 25 students from a high school sports team in New Jersey are quarantining after being exposed to a student who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Lakewood High School’s soccer team has been quarantined. The district’s latest coronavirus update also stated that two classes, a preschool special education and a kindergarten class, were placed in remote learning for 14 days after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the district did not say how many students had been sent home to quarantine. Parents informed the Press that the soccer team had quarantined and were not happy that they were not alerted of the recent cases despite having children in the school.

“My daughter called me to tell me I had to pick her up from the high school because she had been close to a student who tested positive,” Ofelia Resendiz said. “The district called me until this morning to let me know that my daughter had been identified as a close contact.”

Lakewood has been one of New Jersey’s coronavirus hot spots throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Between Sept. 24-Sept. 30, 840 of Ocean County’s 1,214 positive coronavirus cases came from Lakewood.